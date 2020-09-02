CONSTRUCTION work at sites in York could start at 6am and finish at 9pm - causing disruption to neighbours - under Government guidance.

The temporary extension to hours announced by Government has "caused concern" to residents, a council meeting to discuss national planning changes heard.

But it is designed to help developers get work done while following coronavirus safety measures with fewer people on site. Councils need very compelling reasons for rejecting requests, a report says.

Cllr Andrew Waller said: "If you live next to a building site, the operation of the site for longer work hours - a start of 6am and finish of 9pm - that's a significant period of time if they are operating pneumatic drills. It's one thing to have people operating on site if they are painting skirting boards - quite another to be operating a piling machine."

He asked that details of any sites with longer working hours are published on the council planning website.

Mike Slater, assistant director of planning, said residents are their priority: "We share those concerns. We have been interrogating builders to find out why they want to extend the hours and what activity they are going to undertake."

Supermarkets could also be changed to funeral parlours - or other types of business included in a newly created category group - without any need for an application under changes to the planning system.

"People could wake up and find that businesses have changed overnight into something radically different, which would require planning permission under the current system and the community would be notified," Cllr Waller said.

He added that the Government was against planning application notices being placed on lampposts - but said this is how many residents find out about developments in their neighbourhood.

He said a free way to advertise planning applications would need to be set up to make sure people do not miss an opportunity to comment on plans.

The changes could also hit council coffers - as fewer planning applications means fewer fees - but the meeting heard many of the changes will require just as much work to be done by the authority's planning department.

"There's a resource-gap being created," said Cllr Waller. "This is something that all councils will be facing."

The council is drafting responses to two Government consultations on changes to the planning system.