THE latest figures confirm that there have been new cases of Covid-19 recorded in York and North and East Yorkshire.
The data from Public Health England show that there have been three new cases of the virus recorded in the City of York Council area, as the total now stands at 970.
There have also been three new cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total to 2,741. As well as this, there have been three cases recorded in the East Riding of Yorkshire as the total now stands at 1,712.
There have been a total of 337,168 cases of Covid-19 recorded in the UK.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.
