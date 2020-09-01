York commercial radio station Minster FM relaunched as Greatest Hits Radio today - and began by deleting Minster's video and audio archive.

Apparently gone from the station's website was all Minster's archived content - including coverage of how York coped with the coronavirus and with flooding.

While there was some local news content broaccast live on air, this was also missing from the website. There was no York and North Yorkshire News page - the nearest local news on the website coming from Leeds and from East Yorkshire.

A spokesman for Bauer Media, which owns Greatest Hits Radio, said today the absence of a York and North Yorkshire news page on the website was down to a 'tech issue'.

"The intention is we will have news on the York and North Yorkshire website moving forward," she said.

Quizzed about why the Minster FM archive appeared to have been deleted from the website, however, she added that the company was 'concentrating on populating it with the most relevant new content rather than historical content'.

Among the content which appears to have been removed is a message of thanks to the then Archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu by Alison Rough, mother of seven-year-old Katie Rough.

Katie, from York, was fatally attacked on a playing field after she left school to go home on January 9, 2017. A teenager was sentenced to life for her manslaughter.

Alison spoke openly about how Dr Sentamu helped her cope with her daughter's death. He visited her at home, and even helped the family arrange Katie’s funeral, which took place at York Minister on February 13, 2017.

On hearing that the Minster FM archive had been removed from the website, Alison said:

"It is very sad to see the stories disappear.

"My message of thanks to the Archbishop of York has been erased, and so has coverage of Katie's garden, too.

"I thought these things remained online for future generations to share. It's a shame and I don't understand why they would do that."

Graham Bryce, Group Managing Director of the Hits Radio Brand Network, said today: “We are excited about the role for Greatest Hits Radio York and North Yorkshire in giving local communities and listeners the music, content and local connections we know they value highly, as well as a platform for a future of digital listening.

"We are committed to retaining our local relationships and look forward to engaging closely with local listeners, businesses and charitable organisations as we launch our airtime initiatives.”