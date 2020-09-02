A BLIND man who is an ambassador for a charity in York is set to take on a fundraising drag racing challenge.

Nigel Limb was involved in a motorcycle accident in 2015, which resulted in the loss of 90 per cent of his sight.

Nigel, who has been an ambassador for The Wilberforce Trust since 2019, is “determined” to show losing his sight has not prevented him from living life to the full - as well as proving that those with sight loss can still achieve “amazing” things.

He is set to take part in a high speed challenge to help to raise funds for the trust’s Mobile Unit, which takes rehab and support services out to less well served areas of Yorkshire and helps people who struggle to reach conventional services.

Nigel is going to be riding a Suzuki EFE 1229cc bike, hand-built by Jim King and owned by Stephen Sharpe, who is terminally ill.

Stephen has asked Nigel to ride his bike in the challenge so that he can have the pleasure of allowing his pride and joy to be ridden by such an “inspirational” individual.

On the September 6, from 10.30am, at the Melbourne Raceway near York, run by Staightliners, Nigel will crank the motorcycle up to its top speed over a 220 yard strip.

Since losing his sight, Nigel has made it his mission to get back on a bike and return to the speedway club he was a loyal member of.

Jane Carter, of The Wilberforce Trust, said: “This is a new challenge for Nigel and his never say die mentality means he is relishing this opportunity.

“With little sight to guide him, Nigel will rely on his instincts and experience to bring this to a safe conclusion.”

To purchase a ticket to witness Nigel take on the challenge, visit: https://bit.ly/2GiQ3wv

To support The Wilberforce Trusts’s Mobile Unit appeal, visit: https://bit.ly/2EBr72X

As well as supported accommodation, the trust provides a range of services for people with visual and sensory impairments including assessments, low vision clinics, training in visual awareness, IT and technology, group activities and rehabilitation.