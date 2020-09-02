ONE of York's oldest pubs is finally set to reopen from the lockdown next week.
The Punchbowl in Stonegate, which goes back 400 years, is due to welcome customers back on Monday September 7, according to a notice posted at the front.
The pub, now popular with tourists, is said to have a historical connection with the Whig Party in the 17th Century.
Punch was the preferred drink of the Whigs, whilst the Tories liked their claret, and any pub displaying a punch bowl sign was therefore declaring its political allegiance.
Much of the pub was destroyed in a fire in the 1930s and then rebuilt in a ‘Brewer’s Tudor’ style, with a clapper or tongue from a bell that hung in York Minster until 1765 is used as a support in the bar.
There are carvings on the gables including vine trails, plan-draped punch bowls and lions bearing punch bowls dating back to 1675 and 1930, and while the interior layout, and fixtures and fittings largely date from the 1930s rebuild. There is some 17th century structure in the rear bar area, whilst three fireplaces also pre-date the rebuild.
The pub is reputed to be haunted by a couple of ghostly figures: that of a murdered prostitute and a former landlord.