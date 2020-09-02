A MAN has been charged with wounding with intent after an altercation outside a social club in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police said the 36-year-old Selby man was arrested last Friday evening and taken to York Magistrates court on Monday, where he was remanded in custody.
A spokeswoman said the incident happened shortly after 8.15pm last Thursday evening in the car park of the Elmete Social Club in Low Street, Sherburn in Elmet.
She said a 22-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance.
"His condition is described as stable," she said. "Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have footage of it should call 101 quoting ref: 12200149933."
