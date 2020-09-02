Merseyside legend Steve Kelly has lit his candle at York Minster in honour of the 96 victims of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster - a day earlier than expected.

Steve, an Everton fan whose Liverpool-supporting brother Mike died at the Sheffield ground 31 years ago, had been expected on Tuesday. Instead, York-based Liverpool fan Paul Willey was surprised by a call on Bank Holiday Monday to say Steve would be arriving at 2pm that day.

Steve cycled to York from Ripon, having first lit a candle in the cathedral there. It was an emotional moment, admits the Hillsborough Justice campaigner, described by the Liverpool Echo as one of the 'greatest Merseysiders’ for his efforts to unite the blue and red halves of the city following the tragedy. The candle in Ripon had the word ‘Imagine’ on it. “That was Mike’s favourite song,” Steve said. The candle lit a few hours later in York Minster, meanwhile, carried the words ‘Justice for the 96’ over a photo of linked Everton and Liverpool scarves.

That harked back to a poignant moment a few weeks after the tragedy in 1989, Steve said. Liverpool and Everton supporters, united by grief, came together to link their two football grounds with Liverpool and Everton scarves tied together. "That has always stayed with me," Steve said.

In recent years Steve, 67, has always tried to find new ways of commemorating his brother and other members of the 96. He planned to cycle from York to Ripon, lighting a candle in both cathedrals, in April this year, on the 31st anniversary of the tragedy. That was scuppered by coronavirus. Paul, a Liverpool fan, heard about his story - and offered to light a candle for him.

Instead, the pair met in York on Monday to light the candle together.