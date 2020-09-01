A FUNDRAISER for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance who has helped secure hundreds of thousands of pounds for the life-saving charity over the past 18 years has decided to call it a day and retire as a volunteer.

Malcolm Dowson, of Sherburn-in-Elmet, has been a “tremendous asset” to the YAA’s volunteering team, according to the charity.

He first got involved helping the YAA in 2002 when he was approached by a representative of the charity requesting his services as a professional auctioneer to help with fundraising.

The 72-year-old said: “This was the start of my involvement; I agreed to take on the role with no fee involved. I have officiated at many black-tie balls and special events with my gavel, travelling all over Yorkshire.”

He said one particular event which stands out in his mind is a ball at Easingwold, the ‘Hollywood Ball’, his first big event held in a large marquee.

“It was a sell-out with 500 guests and celebrities attending so it was not going to be easy to conduct the auction but it turned out to be a huge success,” Malcolm said. “In one hour I raised £24,000 and received a standing ovation.”

Over the years he has approached many VIPs requesting signed items to enter at auctions for YAA which he has officiated at, adding many thousands of pounds to these events. These include Geoff Boycott, Frankie Dettori, Lester Piggott, and Yorkshire Vet stars Peter Wright and Julian Norton.

He has attended many other fundraising events, and one of the most prestigious was when he was invited to carry out valuations at a ‘Tea for 2 Million’ event held at Harewood House.

“This led me to be guest speaker for Lord Harewood’s charity Christmas dinner, a real honour,” Malcolm said.

Since retiring from his own auction business he became even more involved with the charity, giving talks to schools, cubs, scouts and others on the work of the YAA, bringing awareness to the next fundraising generation.

Malcolm added: “In early fundraising days I used to run half marathons, in fact I ran the very first Jane Tomlinson run in Leeds, but in recent years have stuck to supporting events and got a great deal of pleasure from helping out with a local sponsored cycle ride from the Oddfellows Arms at Sherburn-In-Elmet.

“The regulars there have raised over £20,000 in two years and being involved enabled me to get to know this fantastic fundraising team.”

He also said: “Over the last 18 months I have, in various ways, secured over £100,000 for the YAA so I decided, after much contemplation, that now would be a good time to cut back on my commitment although I will of course still support the YAA and other charities.”

Malcolm thanked his wife Maureen “who has supported me throughout at so many fundraising events.”

Helen Callear, director of fundraising (North and East) for the YAA, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Malcolm for his dedication and support for the last 18 years as a YAA volunteer. He has been a tremendous asset to our volunteering team and the money he has raised has contributed greatly towards the £12,000 a day required to keep both of our air ambulances maintained and in the air. We would like to wish Malcolm a happy retirement and all the best for the future.”