THE latest figures confirm that there have been no further Covid-19 deaths recorded at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus within the trust remains at 214, as it has since June 18.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been no further deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further nine people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,563.
The patients were between 71 and 92 years old. All but one had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from August 6 and 31, with the majority on or after August 26.
Their families have been informed.
