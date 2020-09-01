DRAIN gullies are being repaired in preparation for autumn - to help stop surface water flooding.

City of York Council's drain team have been fixing approximately four miles of gullies in Hull Road - with work taking place between Kexby and Grimston Bar roundabout from 9.30am to 3.30pm, Monday to Friday.

The road has experienced flooding as a result of surface water being unable to drain in the past.

Two further phases of drain repairs are set to take place next year - as part of a £540,000 council programme.

The team is also cleaning every gully in the city centre ahead of winter - which involves a crew working seven days a week to jet wash channels in a bid to clear them of leaves and debris.

They will also work to clean gullies in other parts of the city to tackle the risk of surface water flooding.

Cllr Paula Widdowson, executive member for environment, said: “We want to future-proof our highway and gullies from risk of flooding and this scheme on Hull Road will mean we have the right infrastructure in place to deal with the ever changing weather patterns.

"The work that our frontline drainage team does is vital and will really help protect residents’ homes and businesses in York.”

The council cleans the highway network - roads, paths and pavements under the authority's control - every year and all other gullies are cleaned in reaction to problems.

Homeowners are responsible for cleaning drains within the boundary of their property but the council can investigate standing water or floods and clear, fix and replace blocked, damaged or missing gullies. Visit york.gov.uk to report a problem.