A UNIVERSITY of York student has secured funding for his new mobile payment platform.
KodyPay is a mobile payment platform that allows users to pay for goods in-stores via their mobile phone without needing to queue, making it a quick and easy process.
The app, launched by management school undergraduate student, Yoyo Chang in October 2019, was initially trialled at selected Nisa supermarkets on campus.
Now, thanks to a £1.8 million investment from a consortium of high-profile private investors, the platform is currently being prepared to be rolled out across stores located on campus.
Mr Chang said: “I was fortunate enough to have the support of many, and I am very excited to see this project come together.
“It is inspiring to see what started as a high school project has developed into a business.
“We are a young team and have the opportunity to cause a positive shift in a very traditional industry.”
Investors include IBM business partner Cognition Foundry and Hank Uberoi, a former senior executive at investment bank Goldman Sachs.