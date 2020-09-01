A MAN hit his partner because he didn’t like the amount of time she spent praying every day, York Crown Court heard.

Heather Gilmore, prosecuting, said Steven James Bown, 50, attacked the woman on two separate days.

After police banned him from contacting her, he went to her home and tried to get her to drop the charges against him.

Bown pleaded guilty to two charges of assault and one of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He was given a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months on condition he did 34 days’ rehabilitative activities and 80 hours’ unpaid work.

He was also made subject to a five-year restraining order banning him from contacting the woman.

Ms Gilmore said on March 29, Bown asked the woman why she spent so much time praying, claiming it was six hours a day.

He kicked her leg, screaming and swearing at her.

She locked herself in the bathroom to get away from him and contacted a friend.

Ms Gilmore said the woman prayed for far less than six hours a day.

Four days earlier, Bown had slapped the woman on the head after arguing with her.

On both occasions, he had been drinking.

Each time, she made a record of the incident on her phone, but the first one he deleted because he knew her pass number.

Neither incident left a visible injury.

Bown had gone to her home despite bail conditions banning him from contacting her and tried to get her to drop the charges. But police making a welfare check on her found him at the house in breach of his bail and arrested him.

Judge Simon Hickey said the police had been “very reluctant, not surprisingly” to give Bown bail and had only done so on condition he lived at a different address from the Boroughbridge one where the couple lived together.

He had been on trust, and he had broken that trust. But he had done so out of desperation to get back into the house for which he held the tenancy and not for a more malicious reason.

Defence barrister Sean Smith did not give any mitigation after the judge indicated he wouldn't send Bown to jail.