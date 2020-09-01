A LAW firm from Yorkshire has acquired a solicitors in York, which will result in the owner working as a consultant.
Prominent Yorkshire law firm, LCF Law, has acquired York-based Sachedina Solicitors.
Led by Jane Sachedina, the corporate and commercial law firm was established 16 years ago. The company is renowned for providing specialist focused advice to owner managed businesses in relation to corporate and commercial issues including acquisitions and disposals.
Jane said: “I am confident that businesses and people with whom I have worked with will benefit from this exciting next chapter for Sachedina Solicitors.”
Simon Stell, managing partner at LCF Law, said: “Sachedina Solicitors has a great reputation for providing a high quality service with strong principles, which made it an ideal fit for LCF Law.”
LCF Law has achieved a sustained period of business success, with an 11 per cent increase in turnover.