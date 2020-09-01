A WOMAN was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a man in York.
North Yorkshire Police said the incident allegedly happened on Haxby Road when a 30-year-old woman and 29-year-old man had left The Punch Bowl pub at around 10.30pm on Saturday.
Following police inquiries, a woman was arrested for assault and resisting arrest, the force said.
She has been released on conditional police bail to mid-September while inquiries continue, the force added.
Police in York are now appealing for witnesses and information about the incident.
In particular, they are appealing for information from anyone who witnessed the incident or possibly recalled a disturbance in the area on Saturday evening.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Rachel Simpson, or email 000863@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12200151198.
Comments are closed on this article.