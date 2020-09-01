A HIGH-VALUE men's white racing bicycle was allegedly stolen from the reception of a York nightclub.
North Yorkshire Police said the theft happened on Micklegate, from the reception of Ziggy’s nightclub – formerly known as the Mansion Club – at around 3.30pm on August 20.
A spokesperson for the force added: "It is believed a suspect entered through the front door and removed the bicycle. We are not disclosing the make of the bicycle at this stage for operational reasons."
The force is asking for the public’s help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident including any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the theft.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jessica Georgiou, or email Jessica.Georgiou@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12200145050.
Comments are closed on this article.