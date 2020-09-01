A NEW agency launched in York earlier this week, which has been set up by a design duo from the city who have previous experience in the industry.
The new agency, called flic, has been set up by duo, Fran Mayou and Laura Good, who both used to work for RED.
Their communication agency brings a “breadth of experience and creative solutions,” to a growing list of UK clients.
One of the co-founders, Laura, said: “This year has presented businesses with challenges like never before in our lifetime.
“Both Fran and I have enjoyed working as part of bigger agencies in the past.
“We hope our personable style and results-driven approach will bring a fresh client experience people will enjoy working with.”
Adding to this, Fran said: “We’re very excited to be starting our new journey and look forward to making our mark in the industry.
“We offer what we know people are looking for right now, clear, effective communication solutions and advice.”
Further information can be found at: www.flicagency.co.uk