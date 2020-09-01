YORK is blessed with an abundance of delightful cafés.

From vegetarian-friendly cafés to cat cafés, York has something for everyone.

Here is a list of the five best cafés across the city according to TripAdvisor.

1. Wheldrakes

Wheldrakes, on Goodramgate. Picture: TripAdvisor

Located on Goodramgate, Wheldrakes gets a 5 out of 5 rating from 583 reviews.

Its Facebook page says: "We are a independent licensed coffee shop/ tearoom, offering homebakes, our roast coffee, many other things in a relaxed table service homely atmosphere."

2. Café FeVa

Café FeVa is situated within The Red House Antique Centre on Duncombe Place. Picture: Google Maps

Café FeVa is situated within The Red House Antique Centre on Duncombe Place. It has an overall rating of 5 out of 5 across 104 reviews.

On TripAdvisor, Café FeVa is described as "a hidden gem inside inside York's finest antique shop, the Red House." It also says: "Café FeVa aims to serve high quality foods and affordability from breakfasts, lunches and afternoon tea. We have a wide range of tea by Fortnum & Mason and coffees by Nespresso."

3. Circles Café & Gin Bar

Circles Café and Gin Bar. PIcture: TripAdvisor

Circles is based at East Lodge, on Lendal Bridge. It gets 4.5 out of 5 from 257 reviews.

Its website says: "Circles is a family run business, serving delicious platters and light bites, freshly prepared using quality local produce.

"Our artisan coffees and wide choice of hot or cold beverages, can be enjoyed in the comfort of the café and gardens or as a take-away when you’re on the move."

4. Croque Monsieur

Croque Monsieur, on Fulford Road. Picture: TripAdvisor

Croque Monsieur, situated on Fulford Road, gets a 5 out of 5 five rating over 169 reviews.

According to its Facebook page, it "offers freshly made sandwiches, wraps and amazing soups and the best freshly grilled bacon sandwich for miles!"

5. Robinsons Café

Robinsons Café. Picture: Google Maps

This café is based on Bishopthorpe Road and visitors rated it a 5 out of 5 over 295 reviews.

Its website says "Robinsons is an independent family run café serving delicious, homemade food."