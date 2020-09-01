TWO people in Dunnington were celebrating over the weekend, thanks to their lucky postcode.
The Owlwood Lane neighbours netted the £1,000 when YO19 5PH was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Tuesday (September 1).
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners. He said: “What a fantastic way to start the month. Congratulations to our winners, I hope they enjoy their winnings.”
A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £600 million to date for thousands of good causes.
This draw was promoted by The Ramblers which has received over £10.1 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. The charity works to protect and expand the places where people love to walk.
Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding next year.