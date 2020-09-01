WALKING down Parliament Street in York on Saturday morning and passing by the tables outside one of the cafes, I just couldn’t believe what I was seeing - a middle-aged couple sitting at a table with a terrier-sized dog sitting on the table between them.
It beggars belief that anyone could think it was acceptable to allow such behaviour and in a public eating area particularly during the coronavirus outbreak when personal hygiene is so important. Disgraceful, selfish behaviour.
D M Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate, York
