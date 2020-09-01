WHY would anybody want to go in to a crowded city with health risks, no parking spaces within easy walking distance, roads blocked by empty cycle lanes?
Lord Mayor’s Walk about to become an even worse crawl lane with the ridiculous traffic plan for Groves Nimbys, it will be quicker to walk to Bootham Bar on the Walls from Monk Bar than driving.
Sitting cars produce more pollution - so much for that, roads are also for all us tax payers.
How are the disabled to come in? Especially the elderly who are unable to cycle any more, who wants to bike in the winter anyway?
We need common sense regarding transport not Councillor “I hate cars” D’Agony.
John Zimnoch, Osbaldwick Village
