A STREET in York city centre will be closed to traffic for more than a week for work to be carried out on the sewers.
High Ousegate, which is in the pedestrian zone for much of the day, but usually open to traffic on an evening and for businesses to upload goods, will be closed from September 7 - 16 or whenever the works have been completed, whichever comes first. This is to ensure that the said works can be carried out safely.
A spokesman for City of York Council said: "An alternative route for diverted traffic will be signed during the works period. Traffic signs and barriers will indicate the extent of the prohibition.
"The closure does not prohibit works or emergency access within the closed road nor does it prohibit access to premises provided such access is not prevented by the on-going works."
For further information please contact highway.regulation@york.gov.uk
