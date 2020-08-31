NINE neighbours in York are celebrating after winning the lottery.
The Danebury Drive neighbours netted a £1,000 windfall each when YO26 5EG was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Saturday , August 29.
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the Acomb winners.
He said: “What a fantastic surprise for our winners. Congratulations to them and I hope they have fun spending their winnings.”
A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £600 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.
This draw was promoted by The Ramblers which has received over £10.1 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.
The charity works to protect and expand the places where people love to walk.