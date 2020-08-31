THE main post office in Ripon is to close later this month and relocate to an arcade.
The post office in Finkle Street will close on Wednesday September 16, with the new one opening on Monday September 28 in the refurbished arcade, which links the city’s main car park to the historic Market Square.
A mobile post office van will be provided during the period in between the closure of the old office and the opening of the new one.
Leading property development and investment company Frank Marshall Estates bought the 16,484 sq ft, multi-let arcade off a guide price of £2.2m from the Westcourt Group in April last year.
Edward Marshall, director of Frank Marshall Estates said it was a 'fabulous' new location for the post office and the development was the boost needed by Ripon, 'a 'sleeping giant'.
He said: "It is the beating heart of the city, with a really strong and consistent footfall.
“Work is now almost completed on the comprehensive refurbishment and re-branding of the arcade and we are busy preparing the post office’s new state-of-the-art 1,000 sq ft unit, which was previously vacant, for occupation."