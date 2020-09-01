THE death toll from coronavirus has been revealed for every neighbourhood in York.

A map shows how some areas have suffered very few Covid-19-related fatalities, for example Tang Hall, where there has been only one such death since the pandemic began, while other areas have seen many deaths, such as Osbaldwick, with 21.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) map also reveals where lives were lost early on in the pandemic, with coronavirus-related deaths happening in three York areas in March - Huntington, South Bank and Dringhouses, and Fulford Road and Clementhorpe.

It also shows that deaths were still being registered in July in four York areas: New Earswick, Osbaldwick, Heworth South and The Groves, and Dunnington, Elvington and Wheldrake.

The ONS says the statistics relate to deaths in which Covid-19 was mentioned as the underlying cause or contributory factor on the death certificate.

It says the areas are ‘Middle Layer Super Output Areas’- small statistical areas with similarly sized populations - not council wards.

The ONS says there were:

*Ten deaths in Acomb, with nine in April and one in May.

*Eight deaths in Bishopthorpe and Copmanthorpe, with seven in April and one in May.

*Two deaths in the city centre, both in April.

*Two deaths in Clifton Without and Skelton, both happening in April.

*Ten deaths in Dunnington, Elvington and Wheldrake, with five in April, three in May and two in July.

*Nine deaths in Fulford, Heslington and the university, with four in April and five in May.

*Seven deaths in Fulford Road and Clementhorpe, with one in March, five in April and one in May.

*Five deaths in Haxby,with two in April, two in May and one in June.

*Ten deaths in Heworth North and Stockton, with three in April, five in May and two in June.

*Sixteen deaths in Heworth South and The Groves, with nine in April,five in May, one in June and one in July.

*Four deaths in Holgate West,with three in April and one in May.

*One death in Holgate East, in April.

*Six deaths in Huntington,with two in March, one in April, one in May and two in June.

*Six deaths in New Earswick,with two in April, three in May and one in July.

*Twenty-one deaths in Osbaldwick,with ten in April, nine in May, one in June and one in July.

*Four deaths in Poppleton, Rufforth and Askham,with one in April and three in May.

*Fifteen deaths in Rawcliffe and Clifton South, with four in April and eleven in May.

*Eight deaths in South Bank and Dringhouses,with two each in March,April, May and June.

*One death in Tang Hall, in April.

*Two deaths in Strensall, with one in April and one in May.

*Seven deaths in Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood, with one in April, five in May and one in June.

*Five deaths in Wigginton, with three in April and two in May.

*Nine deaths in Woodthorpe and Acomb Park, all in April.

The ONS says its figures are provisional and, to protect confidentiality, a small number of deaths have been reallocated between neighbouring areas.

It says the deaths occurred between March 1 and July 321, and were registered by August 15, and the figures exclude deaths of non-residents.

The map can be found by going to www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/bulletins/deathsinvolvingcovid19bylocalareasanddeprivation/deathsoccurringbetween1marchand31july2020