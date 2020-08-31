A PUB giant with bars in York and North Yorkshire is launching its ‘Stay Out To Help Out’ scheme tomorrow (September 1).
Pub operator JD Wetherspoon, which runs The Postern Gate in Piccadily and Punch Bowl in Blossom Street in York, as well as The Giant Bellflower in Gowthorpe, Selby, said scheme will see prices on a range of meals and drinks reduced from Monday to Wednesday until Wednesday, November 11 at Wetherspoon pubs in the UK.
Wetherspoon says its prices on some of the meals and drinks will be cheaper than those available in McDonald’s or Domino’s Pizza.
The meals on offer include an 11 inch Margherita pizza with soft drink for £3.99 and a classic six ounce beef burger (with chips) and soft drink for £3.99.
Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin said: "The government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme was extremely popular with our customers and a great boost to the hospitality industry.
"We are keen to offer our customers a superb choice of food and drink at great value for money prices.
"Our offer means that a classic beef burger in our pubs will be even better value than McDonald’s."
