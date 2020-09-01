NEW figures have revealed that some rural communities in North Yorkshire have lost as many lives to coronavirus as urban neighbourhoods.

A map published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows there have been numerous Covid-19 related deaths in communities across Ryedale since the start of the pandemic.

It shows that ten people have died in Malton and Norton, four in Pickering and Thornton Le Dale, six in Helmsley and Ampleforth, five in Kirkbymoorside and Moors and six in Sheriff Hutton, Slingsby and Swinton.

There have been five Covid-related deaths in Easingwold and Stillington, one in Linton and Tollerton, fourteen in Boroughbridge and Marton cum Grafton, ten in Ouseburn, Hammerton and Tockwith, and five in Thirsk and Coxwold.

In East Yorkshire, Pocklington has seen two such deaths and Stamford Bridge and Sutton Upon Derwent have had nine.

Across the Selby district, the ONS says there have been eight coronavirus-related deaths in Selby town, three in Selby West, five in Tadcaster, two in Selby South, Brayton and Barlow, two in Church Fenton, Appleton and Wistow, three in Barlby and Riccall and twelve in Carlton, Hemingbrough and Osgodby.

Figures for other areas elsewhere across North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire include: ten deaths in Boston Spa and Bramham, fourteen in Wetherby and Thorp Arch, seventeen in Knaresborough North and two in Knaresborough South and Follifoot.

The ONS says the statistics relate to deaths in which Covid-19 was mentioned as the underlying cause or contributory factor on the death certificate.

It says the areas are ‘Middle Layer Super Output Areas’- small statistical areas with similarly sized populations - not council wards.

The ONS says its figures are provisional and, to protect confidentiality, a small number of deaths have been reallocated between neighbouring areas.

It says the deaths occurred between March 1 and July 321, and were registered by August 15, and the figures exclude deaths of non-residents.

The map can be found by going to www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/bulletins/deathsinvolvingcovid19bylocalareasanddeprivation/deathsoccurringbetween1marchand31july2020