THE building which once housed one of York’s most popular pubs is on the market to let.

As The Press reported back in June, the people behind Brigantes in Micklegate announced that they would not be reopening after lockdown was lifted.

Barry Crux, chartered surveyor at agents Barry Crux and Co, who is handling the lease, said: “They left the property in June, before pubs were allowed to reopen.

“They chose not to renew their lease, which had been under discussion for quite some time.

“We have had to deal with one or two matters before putting it on the market to let.

“We’re now offering it to let as a pub, because we know it has been successful in the past for wet sales and situated where it is on the Micklegate run, it’s in an excellent location for passing trade, it’s catering business is also quite strong; it’s been popular for pub grub in the past.

“We are hopeful we will find a tenant to take it on as a pub. We have had discussions with a party who was interested in it for a catering operation, but we think that’s not going to work.

“We are keeping the offering flexible as there are two floors of offices above the pub so we would like to let the whole building with the upper floors suitable for hotel accommodation or letting bedrooms.”

Mr Crux said that at this stage he isn’t stating the exact rent as they are open to offers, depending on the proposed business.

“We’re happy to speak to anybody who wants the whole building or a pub and I’m sure we’ll get somebody,” he said.

Brigantes won the best real ale pub category in The Press Pub Awards 2011 and was named pub of the year in 2008 and 2011 by the York branch of the Campaign For Real Ale.

The pub was well-known for supporting local breweries with eight cask and 10 keg ales with permanent beers and ever changing guest ales, featuring Black Sheep, Leeds Brewery, Great Heck, Okell’s and York Brewery.

Back in 2013, they extended in to the building next door adding a dining room, and underwent a refurbishment which involved an overhaul of the toilets, and the installation of a beer display cabinet to better showcase the pub’s bottled range and the addition of new seating.

The building next door, into which Brigantes expanded, was previously Relay Recruitment, but had been empty for more than a year at the time.

The pub last underwent a refurb after a fire caused by a tumble dryer forced it to close for a short while in February 2018.

Anyone wanting to let the property, in part or as a whole, can contact Barry Crux direct on 01904 659990.