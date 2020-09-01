THE family of a disabled York woman say Argos’ decision to scrap its traditional catalogue has left them with a quandary - and they have appealed to Press readers to help them out.

Wendy Munro said her aunt Donna Munro, 53, who suffered brain damage as a child, liked to have an Argos catalogue in her hands 24/7.

“Her life is literally reading the Argos catalogue,” said Wendy, of Wilberfoss.

“She reads them front to back every day. We think it’s something to do with the colours and shapes as to why she is obsessed with them.

“We have tried other catalogues but no, it has to be Argos. We’ve also tried an Argos app on an Ipad, but she likes the feel of an old fashioned catalogue.

“But now Argos have stopped making them and she will be so upset, but she won’t understand why we can’t get them anymore for her.

“We honestly don’t know how Donna will cope without this book. We have tried to give her other catalogues but it has to be an Argos one.”

She said the family had contacted Argos but the firm had said they had got rid of their spare catalogues and didn’t have any to give to the family.

Wendy asked if any Press readers had such a catalogue lying around in their house, in good condition, which they could give to Donna.

She said they could drop them off at the Vale of York Academy in Clifton, where she worked for the Hope Learning Trust ,or email her on wam3006@live.co.uk.

Argos announced in July that it was saying goodbye to its catalogue after it had ‘inspired and delighted’ customers for almost half a century.

It said that over the past 47 years, there had been 93 editions of the catalogue, with over one billion copies printed.

It said Argos had led the way in offering customers new and convenient ways to shop since it was established in 1973.

“Customers clad in crochet and flares flocked to shop with the only brand in Britain that combined catalogue shopping with a face-to-face store experience,” it said.

But it said Argos was now an’ innovative multi channel retailer, with the third largest retail website in the UK, offering greater convenience than a printed catalogue.

However, it confirmed it would still be producing the iconic Christmas Gift Guide, giving customers present inspiration for Christmas as families got together to circle products they would love to find under the tree.

“We know that for many of our customers this annual tradition is as much a part of the celebrations as their Christmas dinner,” it said.

The catalogue’s demise sparked an outpouring of emotion and nostalgia online and many celebrities have confessed their love for it, with Alan Carr choosing it as the one book he would take with him on Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.