A COURT has given a doctor lifelong protection against one of his former patients.

Paulina Idzinska, 21, told York Crown Court he was the only doctor who could help her with her psychiatric problems.

But, the court heard, her continual presence at his surgery and her attempts to contact him were so persistent, he eventually called in the police.

On one occasion she took a blade with her and jumped out in front of his car, threatening to use it on herself.

She had to be taken to the ground by a police officer.

Idzinska, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to stalking and carrying a Stanley knife blade in public.

Two psychiatrics wrote reports to the court, diagnosing her as having an emotionally unstable personality disorder.

They recommended that she be confined to a psychiatric unit under the Mental Health Act.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris agreed and sectioned her.

He heard that neither doctor recommended that she be subject to additional controls available for defendants deemed to be dangerous, and that she is currently responding to medical treatment.

The judge made a restraining order, banning Idzinska from contacting the doctor in any way, directly or indirectly.

She also cannot approach him, attend at his surgery, or go within 200 metres of it.

The order will last indefinitely.

The judge warned Idzinska she could be locked up if she broke the order.

Last September, when she pleaded guilty, Idzinska told the court: “He has been a really caring GP.

"He cared for me, he understood me, listened to me.

"I just wanted help. I was crying out for help. No-one else was listening to me.

"He was the only person who helps me.”

She said she had taken the blade, which she called a razor, to self harm herself.

“I didn’t mean to cause him any distress or harm,” she said.

“I didn’t realise what I was doing was stalking. I was so mentally ill.”

At the hospital she will be under the care of a psychiatrist consultant. York Crown Court heard last September the GP had changed surgery.