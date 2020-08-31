A HAXBY man is today a convicted sex offender and faces a large legal aid bill because he had extreme pornography on his computer equipment.

Colin Starr, 67, had no criminal record before they raided his home last November, said Richard Herrman, prosecuting.

They found two images of perverted sex.

Andrew Semple, for Starr, said: "He is thoroughly ashamed.

"Until some years ago, matters such as these were legal."

Starr had deleted the images but when he reinstalled his operating system, they were undeleted.

Starr, of The Orchard, Haxby, pleaded guilty to having extreme pornography.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, said similar images used to be a "work place" joke.

"They are no joke,"he said.

But he said the law breaking had been "minimal".

"Just attending court will have been punishment for a man like you," he told Starr.

He made a sexual harm prevention order enabling police to monitor Starr's use of the internet for three years. He also conditionally discharged him for 12 months.

Mr Semple said Starr would appeal about the contribution he had had to make towards his legal costs.

The Legal Aid Agency had assessed that he had to pay £1,200 per month and he had done so for six months.

Mr Herrman said police had gone to Starr's house because they had information that a crime had been committed there.

They seized an external computer hard drive and a computer tower.

Each had one image of extreme pornography on them.

The prosecution accepted Starr's not guilty pleas to three charges of downloading indecent images of children.

They involved two of the most serious category, two of the middle category and three of the least serious category, all downloaded in a five-year period.

The charges were left on file, which means they will appear on Starr's record but are not convictions.

Mr Semple said Starr had not searched the internet for sexual pictures of children and was not interested sexually in children.

However, he had used a search engine that downloaded huge numbers of links which got more and more irrelevant to the search Starr had put in.