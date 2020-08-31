NEW planters have been made by York ‘s Disabled Workers Co-op to help create road closure points in The Groves, where through traffic will be banned from tomorrow in a trial council scheme.
Guildhall ward councillors Denise Craghill, Fiona Fitzpatrick and Janet Looker visited the Co-op workshop off James Street to check out a dozen new planters being built.
They will be delivered to The Groves tomorrow, where they will be planted up and maintained by local residents, with plants supplied by Poppleton Community Railway Nursery.
Cllr Craghill said:”The planters will play an important part in enhancing the new low traffic neighbourhood, whilst the new layout will still allow access for residents, businesses and their customers.”
Cllr Fiona Fitzpatrick said: “It may take a little while for everyone to adjust to the new traffic plan, but we are sure it will be safer and more attractive for all ages walking or cycling around the area.”
Cllr Looker said: “The planters are a great idea and I am so pleased we could get them made to measure locally by such a worthwhile project as the Disabled Workers Co-op.”
The Co-op is a small not-for-profit organisation owned and run by disabled workers, which provides work, skills and training opportunities that can lead to further employment by making high quality wooden products and garden furniture using recycled materials and reclaimed wood.