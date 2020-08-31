A YORK hotel features on a top ten 'safe to stay' list.
There are 11 hotels in Yorkshire that have made the hospitality industry’s Safe to Trade Scheme Approved list, taking their place among the safest 175 hotels in the UK.
Here in York Hotel du Vin in The Mount makes the list as do, Hotel du Vin Harrogate and Malmaison Leeds as well as The Queens Hotel in Leeds city centre.
The newly-launched scheme aims to help holidaymakers to identify which hotels, bars, restaurants and cinemas are going the extra mile to ensure the safety of both their staff and guests.
Each of the 175 establishments now feature on a national register, that holidaymakers can consult.
The register is also made available to local and national safety regulators, to assist with their requirement to risk rate businesses and a full list of current approved venues can be found at: https://safetotrade.org.uk/safe-to-trade/search/
Mark Flanagan who chairs the Safe to Trade Scheme governance board said: “Customers who consult our register can search for a hotel by name or location and be confident that every approved hotel that features on the list complies fully with the law.”
