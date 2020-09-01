A NEW Indian restaurant is set to open its doors in a busy York suburb this week.

Work has been going on for months to transform a former greengrocers on the corner of Horner Street and Burton Stone Lane in Clifton into a restaurant and takeaway.

Voujon Spice is set to open its doors tomorrow (Wednesday, September 2) from 5-11pm seven days a week and only for deliveries after 10pm.

Owner, Ziaul Hoque, said the renovation meant taking the building back to the brick and starting from scratch, putting in a new kitchen and fitting out a restaurant from top to bottom that should, he hopes, be able to seat between 30 and 40 diners.

He said: "We were initially planning to open just before the lockdown, but then the pandemic came along and we had to put things on hold.

"It's taken us a long time to get through the planning process and then through the renovation works to this stage, but we're finally ready.

"Initially we had planned to open a takeaway only, but the building really lends itself to a restaurant.

"We want to bring a five star restaurant experience to Clifton with all kinds of Indian cuisine on the menu."

To get things started, the restaurant is opening with a special promotion deal of 20 per cent off for dining in only from Monday to Thursday throughout September.

The refit has been carried out by Hysa Joinery and Property Maintenance and includes works carried out throughout the ground floor of the property, from the kitchen to replastering, tiling and decorating work.

To book a table in advance or to order a takeaway from September 2 onwards, call the restaurant on 01904 220727 or 07753 178325.