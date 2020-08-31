THE council has approved plans to create two new specialist mental health housing schemes.

Residents with complex needs will benefit from 53 new mental health accommodation units to be created in the city.

The proposed sites are the council-owned Woolnough House, off Hull Road, and Crombie House in Acomb.

Each scheme will have 24-hour on-site staffing to support ten residents, as well as providing support to another six satellite flats near each site.

In addition, 21 Housing First places are being proposed where individuals are provided with their own properties and support is provided to help the individual develop and retain their independence.

The council said the plans will enable the city to develop specialist mental health housing and support that will address a significant gap in existing provision for people with multiple and complex needs.

It follows a report in 2018 by the Health and Wellbeing Board that York “was not always able to provide the right housing, with the right support as we do not have the full range of housing and support options. At present we struggle to find suitable placements for people who are chronically homeless or vulnerable housed.”

The council added there will be a range of options available to people using these schemes, offering varying levels of independence and support.

Cllr Carol Runciman, executive member for adult social care, said: “These proposals are in line with the city’s commitment to a ‘whole person, whole life, whole system’ approach. It takes a more community-based approach to mental health and wellbeing and reducing the risk of homelessness and provide specialist support for those most vulnerable.”