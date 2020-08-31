PARENTS and children took to the streets to protest outside York Minster.

Extinction Rebellion York staged a Play-In outside of the city's cathedral to voice their demands to the government and the Bank of England on Friday afternoon (August 28) .

Organisers say they peacefully demanded that there must be an immediate divestment from corporations who are 'driving the climate crisis, and a just transition to a green sustainable future'.

Despite the miserable, showery weather on the day, the action began at 12pm in Duncombe Place with mothers and their children and other family members and friends taking part in the afternoon of action.

Organisers say that social distancing and safety measures were in place to keep the protest as safe as possible.

One of the organisers said: "The event went really well.

"Despite the wet weather we had a good turn out with families connecting and speaking out about the ongoing climate crisis and inaction of government and corporations.

"The letter which was delivered at the same time to the Bank of England was read and many people passing by showed interest and engaged with us."

Speaking before the protest York resident Sara, who planned to attend the event with her 2-year-old son, said: "Not enough is being done to educate and support people and families with regards to their health and sustainable lifestyle choices.

"I'm looking to find fellow York residents and families who feel the same and want to take action.

"I have a lot of worry and uncertainty about the future, but we have seen that we are capable of change and unity within societies.

"Now is the time to bring about more positive improvements."