A NEW café and tearoom has opened just off the A19 between York and Selby.
Millers Tea Room Hollicarrs opened its doors on Saturday at Hollicarrs Holiday Park, near Escrick.
Charlie Forbes Adam, proprietor of the Escrick Park Estate, which owns Hollicarrs, said the café, owned and run by Paul Blanshard of Millers, would be a great asset for holiday home owners and visitors alike.
“The success of Hollicarrs has given the area’s economy a timely stimulus and we are confident that this latest initiative will prove equally popular," he said.
"The cafe is a new and significant part of the holiday park’s offering and will also service the adjacent award-winning Three Hagges Woodmeadow."
Mr Blanshard said: “My wife Alice and I already own and run two thriving tea rooms at holiday lodge parks at Raywell and Heron in East Yorkshire. On the back of this, we were contacted by Hollicarrs and asked to do something similar.
“I'm so pleased to have been approached by people that love what we do. We have what I believe is the winning formula, great chefs and bakers, brilliant waiting staff and a value for money menu."