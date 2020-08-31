A YORK children’s specialist has revealed how some children and young people are struggling badly with social anxiety as they prepare to return to school.

Jennifer Bailey, clinical lead for children and young people’s services at The Retreat, a mental health clinic, said some children with anxiety might have initially felt relieved not to go to school during the lockdown.

“However, after a period of lockdown they have found themselves feeling increasingly anxious about returning to school and mixing with other children,” she said.

“Their increased anxiety levels may have made it difficult for them to leave their home. They may have lost contact with their friends or feel anxious about returning to school in case they feel ‘left out’ of friendship groups or may be fearful of being bullied.”

She said the lockdown had exacerbated pre-existing problems such as hyperactivity, anxiety and low mood, and some had found Zoom a ‘very uncomfortable’ form of social contact that made them feel worse.

She said some had resorted to unhealthy coping strategies such as self-harm, withdrawing from relationships, eating problems or engaging in risky behaviours.

“Some children with hyperactivity problems have found that lockdown has exacerbated their symptoms and many parents are exhausted,” she said.

“The number of angry outbursts and arguments may have increased, the child may have increased difficulties settling and focusing on activities. On the other hand, some may have become increasingly quiet and withdrawn.”

However, she said face to face therapy sessions with the child and parent together had helped parents learn and practice interventions to help their child regulate their emotions and engage with fun or learning activities.

“Young people with existing problems such OCD, or anxiety and low mood have found their symptoms have increased and this may be interfering with them achieving the next stage of their life goals, such as preparing for GCSE courses, college or university.

“Therapy can provide a way for young people to manage their symptoms so they can achieve their full potential on the next stage of their life journey.”

She said online therapy could provide a way for children and young people to stay connected with their therapist or counsellor, particularly when they had already formed a therapeutic relationship with them. “However, for children who have had difficult or traumatic experiences, face to face therapy sessions are usually the most helpful way to enable them to recover,” she said.

“In face to face sessions, children often find that through the medium of play, eg with miniature figures, or sensory play with sand and clay they are able to get in touch with previously inaccessible memories and process their experiences in a safe environment. Young people may find artwork, music, story, poems or song lyrics helpful.

“For children, young people and families who want face to face therapy sessions we have specific procedures to help protect against Covid. We want to provide an option for those who would find face to face therapy sessions helpful.”