A CRUISE along the river Ouse in York has ranked in the top ten things for Brits to do on holiday this year.

The travel site, GetYourGuide, has revealed the top 10 global travel attractions for Brits this year, with 8 of the 10 being in the UK.

The River Ouse has moved 21 spaces, from 25th to the fourth experience of interest globally with people from the UK.

The poll also shows that Yorkshire is just as popular with locals as it is with people from further afield. The River Ouse, the Moors, the Dales and Castle Howard all appear in the top 10 experiences for local people

Jo Fennell, UK General Manager for GetYourGuide said: “COVID-19 has completely shaken up usual tourism patterns across Europe. Whether in Germany, the Netherlands or Yorkshire, we’re seeing people staying closer to home and exploring local attractions and previously under explored gems. We also know that, now more than ever, flexibility is essential when making bookings. Despite being close to home, Brits are still searching for activities with free cancellation policies in case their plans change.

“In Britain particularly, we’re observing a real appetite for outdoor activities and demand is surging for attractions like the River Ouse. Experiences in places that you may usually think of as secondary cities, such as York, are flourishing . If you’re staying at home this summer, GetYourGuide is the go-to place for new experiences and local travel inspiration, with a no-questions asked cancellation policy.”

Mark Mattinson, Sales and Marketing Manager from City Cruises York, offering several river Ouse cruises, said: “This has been a very busy summer for us, with a real surge in domestic visitors, both locals and people coming from further afield.

“After the challenges of lockdown, we’ve seen that people want to get out, have fun and explore, in a safe and responsible way.

“GetYourGuide has helped people do this easily and conveniently, with flexible options such as free cancellation and mobile ticketing giving people reassurance.

“All in all, GetYourGuide has been a great partner for us through what has been a challenging period for everyone.”

The top 10 is as follows: 1 River Thames boat trips; 2 Stonehenge; 3 Loch Ness; 4 River Ouse boat trips; 5 Isle of Skye; 6 Palace of Versailles; 7 Eilean Donan Castle; 8 Edinburgh Vaults; 9 Anfield; 10 Memorial and Museum Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Curiously, tours of Anfield are revealed as the fourth most popular activity for locals. This may suggest that plenty of closet Reds fans have been making the trip across the Pennines to see the Premier League trophy.

The top travel experiences for people from Yorkshire is as follows:

Rank Country Attraction

1 Britain River Ouse

2 Britain North York Moors

3 Britain River Thames

4 Britain Anfield

5 Britain Edinburgh Vaults

6 Britain Yorkshire Dales

7 Britain Castle Howard

8 Britain Loch Ness

9 Italy Vatican City

10 Poland Memorial and Museum Auschwitz-Birkenau