THE top job is up for grabs at a York primary school where the head teacher left following an investigation.

City of York Council is advertising for a new head teacher at Clifton Green School with a salary of £52,643 - £72,306 a year.

As The Press reported back in March, Dave Brown, the primary school's previous head left his job in February pending the outcome of an investigation.

In October last year, The Press reported that Maxine Squire, assistant director of education and skills, confirmed that City of York Council 'had information involving Mr Brown'.

She also said she could confirm that the council had information involving Sara Goyea, who was head teacher at St Paul's CE in Holgate and also left her post in February.

At Clifton Green, in Water Lane, Clifton, deputy head Nicola Jones has been acting head and Mr Brown's old job is on offer.

The school has 444 pupils including 39 in the nursery and the new head will start in January next year.

The job description says: "We are, to borrow the phrase, “on a journey”. We have been graded a Good school and currently have a Requires Improvement grading but might have placed ourselves in the new model as having many good features and potentially able to secure a Good grading in the very near future.

"The governing body is seeking to appoint a committed and experienced individual able to provide the management and leadership needed to further shape and deliver our school improvement plan."

All applications must be made online, given the current situation with Covid – 19, and it may not even be possible for applicants to visit the school in advance.

Anyone wanting an informal, confidential conversation about the role, please call Steve Cooper (07976 653898) who has been engaged by the governors to support the recruitment process.

For more information and to apply, please visit: http://www.nyresourcing.co.uk/headteacher-clifton-green-primary-school/.

The closing date for all applications is midnight on Thursday, September 24.

Mr Brown had his first job at Tang Hall Primary before going to St Lawrence's CE, and then to Copmanthorpe, where he was deputy head.

He served as head teacher at Heworth CE from 2005 until 2011, when he took on the post of head teacher at Clifton Green.

In a letter to Clifton Green parents in the Spring, John Kesterton, chairman of governors said: "Following a period of time out, Mr Brown will be leaving his post as head teacher of Clifton Green Primary School with immediate effect."