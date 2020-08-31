TWENTY more coronavirus cases were confirmed in North Yorkshire and York over the weekend.
Public Health England said last might that a total of 964 Covid-19 cases had been confirmed in the City of York Council area, compared with 961 on Friday evening.
This gives York a rate of 457.7 per 100,000 population, compared with an average of 513.4 per 100,000 population across the whole of England.
It said 2,727 had been confirmed in the North Yorkshire County Council area, up by 17 from 2,710 on Friday evening.
And 1,708 had been confirmed in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, up by three on Friday's figure of 1,705.
Hambleton had five more cases confirmed, taking it total to 332, Ryedale had one more case, taking its total to 143 and the Selby district had a total of 340 cases confirmed, an increase of four over the weekend.