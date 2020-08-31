TWO men were taken to hospital after a car crashed in to a ditch in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out to Sherburn in Elmet shortly before 7pm last night.
On arrival crews from Tadcaster and Selby found a single vehicle had left the road and crashed into a ditch. One man had been released from the vehicle and was being treated by paramedics. Another man was stuck in a hedge and had to be cut down. Both men were taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries.