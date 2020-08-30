A popular restaurant which has served customers in York for decades has closed.
Oxo’s On The Mount didn’t reopen after lockdown – and its owners have just announced it has shut for good.
In a statement on Facebook, it said: "It is with extreme sadness and a very heavy heart that we have decided not to reopen OXOs on the Mount
"We would like to thank all the wonderful customers and all the amazing people that worked with us.
"Please stay safe."
Having received many awards over the years, including TripAdvisor’s certificate of excellence and the OpenTable Diners’ Choice Award 2018, Oxo’s has built up a strong reputation over many decades.
Oxo’s forms part of The Mount Royale Hotel first opened in 1965.
The hotel has since reopened after lockdown and will continue to trade.