YORK has seen a fall in the number of dentists operating in the city.
The latest data from NHS Digital shows there are 218 dentists working in York - down from 239 the previous year - and a ratio of 66 patients for each dentist.
And close to 30 per cent of children have not had an appointment in the last 12 months - while 50 per cent of adults haven't in the past two years.
Dental practices were instructed to close for routine care and provide only urgent treatment from March 25 to June 8 as part of restrictions to reduce the risk of coronavirus (COVID-19) transmission.
According to analysis, 21.01m adult patients were seen for NHS dental treatment in the 24 months to the end of June 20204, representing 47.7 per cent of the population. This is a reduction of 876,000 adults compared to the 24 months to the end of February 2020.
For child patients, 6.30m were seen in the 12 months to the end of June 2020, representing 52.7 per cent of the population. This is a reduction of 758,000 children compared to the 12 months to February 2020, when 7.06m or 59.0 per cent of children were seen.
Charges to patients for NHS dental treatment8 totalled £854.44m in 2019-20, compared to £854.58m in 2018-19.