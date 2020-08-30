Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage after a woman was air-lifted to hospital following a serious crash.
The incident happened at around 4.40 pm yesterday (Saturday) tat the junction with the A165, Moor Road and the A1039 King Hill, near Muston, Filey.
It involved a blue Volkswagen Beetle and dark colour moped. The 21-year-old woman rider of the moped was air-lifted to hospital with serious injuries where she remains in a critical but stable condition.
The woman driver of the Beetle was uninjured and has been interviewed by officers.
Officers are appealing to anyone who saw either of the two vehicles prior to the collision or who witnessed the crash, to contact with the, including anyone who has any dash-cam footage before or during the collision.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 12200151082 or email Daniel.Hughes@northyorkshire.police.pnn.uk
The road was closed to allow the emergency services to attend to the casualty and to allow investigators to examine the scene of the collision. It reopened at midnight.
