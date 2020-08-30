THE council has approved plans to create two new specialist mental health housing schemes.

Residents with complex needs will benefit from 53 new mental health accommodation units to be created in the city.

The proposed sites are the council-owned Woolnough House, off Hull Road, and Crombie House in Acomb. Each scheme will have 24-hour on-site staffing to support ten residents, as well as providing support to another six satellite flats near each scheme.

In addition, 21 Housing First places are being proposed where individuals are provided with their own properties and support is provided to help the individual develop and retain their independence.

The council said the plans will enable the city to develop specialist mental health housing and support that will address a significant gap in existing provision for people with multiple and complex needs.

It follows a report in 2018 by the Health and Wellbeing Board that York "was not always able to provide the right housing, with the right support as we do not have the full range of housing and support options. At present we struggle to find suitable placements for people who are chronically homeless or vulnerable housed."

The council said there will be a range of options available to people using these schemes, offering varying levels of independence and support, and allowing them to progress at a pace that’s right for them. Personalised support will be provided to help each individual develop their practical skills and engage with their local community.

Cllr Carol Runciman, Executive Member for Health and Adult Social Care, said: “These proposals are in line with the city’s commitment to a ‘whole person, whole life, whole system’ approach which takes a more community-based approach to mental health and wellbeing and reducing the risk of homelessness.

"Delivering this proposal by working with partner agencies to provide specialist support, would mean the service will be better coordinated, more proactive, and more focussed on early intervention and prevention.

“These plans could also help achieve significant savings by, for example, improving hospital discharges, and reducing inappropriate residential care placements and out of area placements.”

Cllr Denise Craghill, the Executive Member for Housing and Safer Neighbourhoods, said: “I am really pleased that we are looking to progress this work which will more or less double our capacity to provide housing for people with complex needs, with high levels of support.

“The wrap-around support that people receive via Housing First or supported living, means they are able to live successfully in local communities whilst developing the skills and confidence over time for independent tenancies when they are ready.