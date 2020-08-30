THE River Ouse boat trips have seen a stark rise in popularity, according to new data.

The company GetYourGuide GetYourGuide has published data which shows the River Ouse as one of the top five travel experiences globally for UK users of the site.

And that thee Ouse also appears in the top 10 experiences for local people.

Commenting on the data, Jo Fennell, UK General Manager for GetYourGuide said: “COVID-19 has completely shaken up usual tourism patterns We're seeing people staying closer to home and exploring local attractions and previously under-explored gems. We also know that now more than ever, flexibility is essential when making bookings. Despite being close to home, Brits are still searching for activities with free cancellation policies in case their plans change.

“In Britain particularly, we’re observing a real appetite for outdoor activities and demand is surging for attractions like the River Ouse. E

Experiences in places that you may usually think of as secondary cities, such as York, are flourishing. If you’re staying at home this summer, GetYourGuide is the go-to place for new experiences and local travel inspiration, with a no-questions-asked cancellation policy.”

Mark Mattinson, Sales and Marketing Manager from City Cruises York, offering several river Ouse cruises, said: “This has been a very busy summer for us, with a real surge in domestic visitors, both locals and people coming from further afield.

"After the challenges of lockdown, we’ve seen that people want to get out, have fun and explore, in a safe and responsible way. GetYourGuide has helped people do this easily and conveniently, embracing our flexible options such as free cancellation and mobile ticketing giving people reassurance. All in all, GetYourGuide has been a great partner for us through what has been a challenging period for everyone.”