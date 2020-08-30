A LOCAL housebuilder has donated £1,000 to York Mind in memory of someone who sadly lost their life due to a battle with mental health.
The charity was nominated by Nicola Wilson, PA to the commercial director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East.
Nicola sadly lost her close friend Alex Hebblethwaite, who recently took his own life following a battle with mental ill-health struggles, anxiety and depression.
Nicola said: “Since the loss of Alex, I’ve made it my mission to raise awareness around mental health.
“I’d encourage anyone who can donate, no matter how little, to contribute toward the fantastic work that York Mind does to support those most vulnerable in our community.”
York Mind, is a local provider of services supporting individuals dealing with mental ill-health.
Holly Bilton, fundraising manager at York Mind, said: “We are truly thankful to Nicola and to Barratt Developments Community Fund for thinking to support York Mind, in memory of Alex.
“It’s a difficult time for charities, so we are incredibly grateful for this donation.”