BUS drivers from a firm in York have received a blue plaque in recognition of their efforts maintaining services through the coronavirus pandemic.
The honour was presented to First York bus drivers by York Civic Trust at a special celebration held in the courtyard of Fairfax House.
First York’s drivers were nominated by Chris Drury, branch chair of unite, in response to the Trust’s ‘Personalise a Plaque’ campaign.
Chris accepted the plaque with driver Alison Bean and Neil McDermott, forward allocator at the company’s James Street depot.
Alison, a driver for 13 years, remained driving on a rotation basis during lockdown. Her experience and professionalism prompted a customer to write to the firm, thanking Alison for the care and support.
Chris Drury was praised by the operations team for his dedication in ensuring the safety of members and colleagues.
As a forward allocator, Neil was responsible for implementing emergency driver rotas, often at short notice, as lockdown restrictions were introduced, and public transport had to react to changing travel conditions while maintaining services to keep key workers moving.
Cathy Croston, operations manager at First York, said: “The whole team performed superbly throughout this crisis and is a testament to the differing skills needed to keep buses on the road.”
The campaign celebrates the contribution and achievements of individuals and organisations in helping during the months of lockdown due to Covid-19.