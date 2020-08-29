THE government should offer funds towards refurbishing a conference centre which it has used as a Nightingale hospital, a council said.

Harrogate Borough Council has allowed the NHS to use the convention centre, which it owns, rent-free, since April.

The council's leader, Richard Cooper, said he hopes the government will repay its "goodwill" with cash.

The authority has been told the centre needs a £47m upgrade to keep its national appeal.

Mr Cooper said discussions with ministers have already begun over funding for the venue, which is due to remain on standby as a hospital until March.

However, a review will take place on 1 October to assess the need for it, as it has not treated any coronavirus patients.

"I know that the government is grateful that Harrogate has, once again, stepped up to play a national role at a critical time," Mr Cooper told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"Our task is to take that goodwill and convert it to grant funding."

In response, a government spokesperson said almost £28bn had been provided to support councils, businesses and communities during the pandemic to date, and they recognised the "incredibly important role" played by NHS Nightingale hospitals,

The council agreed in July to spend £1m on design and project work for the venue.

Plans to rebuild it could involve three exhibition halls being demolished to make way for a new 5,000 sq m hall and a refurbished auditorium.

The council would need about £20m to construct the first phase of redevelopment.

Funding would, Mr Cooper said, need to come from a variety of sources.

The centre estimates the venue attracts about 157,000 visitors each year and considers it essential to the area's economy.