SKY have unveiled another shake-up of their TV channels - and have also confirmed when Sky Arts will launch on Freeview.

The move will give viewers another chance to enjoy their favourite comedies and dramas from Sky One and Sky Witness.

In a statement on the changes, Sky said: "Viewers can look forward to specially selected episodes of their favourite shows, like A League of Their Own, SEAL Team, 911, The Blacklist, FBI, The Russell Howard Hour, The Flash and many more shows they might have missed the first time around or just want to enjoy all over again."

Sky Two will rebrand to Sky Replay on Thursday, August 27.

As Sky Replay arrives at its new home on EPG number 145, Sky Sports Mix will also be on the move on August 27 and will be found in the Sports section on EPG number 416.

Sky Arts, the UK’s only channel dedicated to arts and culture, will be made available to everyone on September 17 as it joins Freeview on channel number 11.

Sky says the prominent channel position signals Sky Arts renewed ambition to bring more of the arts to more people as a free service.

Sky Arts will also be available on Freesat on channel number 147.

In an update on the changes, Sky said: "As part of the free to air launch, Sky Arts will embark on an ambitious programme of activity to support and champion the arts at a vital time for the cultural sector – putting artists, creatives, and public participation centre stage on a channel that everyone across the UK can watch."

Art lovers will be able to enjoy a diverse range of programmes celebrating music, culture and performance, with the following key programmes due to air in the days and weeks following Sky Arts’ free-to-air debut, they include:

Sky added: "The move to become free-to-air will include a bold new slate of original programmes and increased and deepened partnerships with artists and arts organisations, providing them with a platform to create and showcase their work.

"To support new talent, the channel will launch a series of bursaries worth £30,000 each, that will see leading figures from the arts support and mentor diverse and emerging new artists."

While the Sky Arts linear channel will be made free for everyone, the extensive Sky Arts On Demand library of art content, with more than 2,000 hours of shows, will remain exclusive to Sky and NOW TV entertainment pass customers.